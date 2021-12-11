ROH superstar Shane Taylor recently appeared on the Battlegrounds podcast to hype this evening’s Final Battle pay per view and discuss all things pro-wrestling, which included the former TV champion calling out the top guys from AEW, MLW, NJPW, and IMPACT. Highlights are below.

Plans after Final Battle:

“Me and the boys are going to go out to L.A. a few days after that and film a project with a legend in the bodybuilding world that I know is going to be absolutely incredible to go and break bread with him and spend time with him and his family. After that, come the beginning of the year, it’s all hands on deck. We want to go to every top independent and any platform that’s going to allow us to be us, and push the boundary, be creative, be controversial, have the balls to say what needs to be said, and help them through this sport the way we know it can be. We’re looking to have one hell of a time because there’s so much talent out there. There’s so much money to be made. There’s so many cool stories to tell that we are looking forward to reintroducing ourselves to a portion of the wrestling world who may not know who we are yet.”

Calls out every world champion from every promotion:

“I make no bones about it that I see myself as a world champion of any company. As it stands currently, Hangman Page, Moose, Hammerstone, Shingo Takagi, somebody, somewhere is going to lose their spot. I’m telling you right now. The next few weeks, enjoy the time that you have with your championship, enjoy your time at the top of the ladder, enjoy your time on the throne because in a few weeks, I’m coming to take it all from you. I forgot one. Will Ospreay. I can’t disrespect my guy like that because like he’s been saying, he’s the real IWGP World Champion, so I would be disrespecting him if I didn’t mention his name as well.”

