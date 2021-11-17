ROH star Shane Taylor recently spoke with Pro Wrestling Illustrated about a wide range of topics, including where he expects himself and Shane Taylor promotions to land following the announced ROH hiatus in 2022. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How there are a lot of potential options for himself and the rest of Shane Taylor promotions:

I mean, there’s a lot of potential options on the table. We’ve had a few calls. I’m about to make some more calls today, you know what I mean? It’s very hard to move five people at once. But, there’s a lot of options out there. There’s a lot of places that need ready-made talent that can step into a main event role, especially our African American talent.

Whether company’s would take risks on the group:

There’s a lot of places that are nervous about who it is that we are and what we stand for and the message that we send out and then again, there are a lot of people who like to take risks and can see just how much something like S.T.P. [Shane Taylor Promotions] is needed in the sport right now and are ready to take those chances and really have some fun so, there’s just so much opportunity out there and it’s just a matter of finding the right fit and being able to make it work.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)