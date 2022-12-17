Former Ring of Honor Television champion Shane Taylor recently appeared on Ron Funches One Fall program to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on current MLW star Calvin Tankman, and why he thinks Tankman would be a good fit in Shane Taylor promotions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

On Calvin Tankman and whether he would be a good fit for Shane Taylor promotions:

I do know Calvin. I’ve competed against Calvin, and I believe we fought to a draw, so there’s a lot of history there with myself and Mr. Tankman. And yeah, you’re right. He’d be a great addition to STP. A guy like that, an athlete of his caliber, a performer of his caliber. That’s a welcome addition, for sure. Again, timing [and] opportunity, all of that is there if we can make that work, that’d be dope to bring him into the fold.

His response to fans who say he needs to change his body to be successful in wrestling:

Listen, and people have been like, well you gotta do this. I’m like, look man; I don’t need abs to knock somebody out. I never have, right? And for me personally, if my performance is there, and the people care, and the people believe what some weird old dude who, whatever he thinks about me being in trunks and baby oil. I don’t need to be in that, bro. I’m cool. I mean, that’s fine for other people if that’s what they like, cool. It’s just everybody don’t gotta look the same.

