Pro-wrestling star Shane Taylor recently appeared on the World Elite Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on the “Forbidden Door” term and how he hopes to face-off with top talents like Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley now that he is a free agent. Highlights from the interview are below.

On the Forbidden Door:

“I mean, there’s incredible talent everywhere. You know, here’s the funny thing about that forbidden door. People act like you can just walk through it. No. Imagine one of those back alley clubs that is not really supposed to exist. That’s what that forbidden door is. Right? That’s hey, we’re here. What’s the password? Bitch, I don’t know. Sorry. You know, like that’s what it is. Right, right. So it’s not this just, oh, we’ll just come on over anybody’s welcome. That’s not how it goes, right? It’s all this stuff is still very political. You got to know the right people. They have to like you if someone else doesn’t like you that can stop you.”

Thinks he would have good matches with Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley:

“I feel as though a match between myself and Moxley would be good. If we’re talking about WWE. How can you not say Roman right now? You know, I mean, You know, mafioso don ask type role versus my captain of the team. You know, true leader. I feel like would match perfectly the way we could go out there and the story that we can tell the matches that we can make, big box office stuff.”

On talent in IMPACT:

“You’re looking at a guys like Moose. You want to go after the guys who have who have the gold, who are on top. But but there’s a lot of talent there. That would be good myself versus Jonah. You know, it would be good.”