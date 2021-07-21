During an appearance on WINCLY, Shane Taylor spoke on the fans returning to Ring of Honor. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m excited, man. Some places have been less strict with restrictions and all that stuff, so we’ve been able to get back in front of crowds numerous times before this poin. Obviously we’re super excited to have the Ring of Honor fans back. It’s going to be crazy. The energy is going to be through the roof. I think that’s just one more thing that works to our advantage is that we’re not going to have the nerves of, ‘Okay, it’s our first time back in front of people in however many months.’ Not only do we have the decided advantage with cohesiveness as a unit, but we’ve also already prepared ourselves for all of the distractions and all of the things a crowd can bring.

Credit: WINCLY.