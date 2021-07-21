During his appearance on WINCLY, Shane Taylor gave his thoughts on when ROH will return to the road on a regular basis. Here’s what he had to say:

I think probably earliest next year, but if I’m being super realistic, I’d say take the timeframe that the pandemic was, and add that to the end of the year. So we’re saying maybe a year and a half? We have to get back to where we were, and then progress. We’re coming out with a lot of momentum, so maybe that speeds up the process, but even something like that you don’t want to rush it because you want to make sure it’s right. You only get that first impression that one time. You want to make sure you’re ready to go, the time is right. You come out trying to impress.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.