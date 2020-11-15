During his interview with Fightful, Shane Taylor revealed that he’d like to team with Erik of the Viking Raiders. Here’s what he had to say:

If we’re doing the six man then, obviously, my guys—[Kaun and Moses]—are the gonna be the guys that I’d chose to be right by my side. Probably, as always man, if I gotta pick one guy to go into a battle with it’d be Ray Rowe a.k.a. Erik of Viking Raiders fame. My trainer, godfather to my daughters, you know what I mean? If there’s one guy I’m gonna walk into a room with going, ‘Hey, me and you gotta fight this whole place,’ it’d be him.