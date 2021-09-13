ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Moses & Kaun) (w/Ron Hunt & O’Shay Edwards) defended the titles at the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view from Philadelphia, PA at 2300 Arena against La Faccion Ingoblernable (Dragon Lee, La Bestia del Ring & Kenny King) .

O’Shay Edwards replaced Shane Taylor due to Taylor being attacked by King prior to the match taking place. That didn’t matter as the champions successfully retained the titles.