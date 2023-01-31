Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode.

Tonight’s Dark will see the return of Shane Taylor Promotions as Shane Taylor teams with JD Griffey against two enhancement talents. This will be their AEW debut together, and their first appearance for AEW President & ROH Owner Tony Khan since losing to Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland at ROH Final Battle in December.

Dark will also feature AR Fox and Top Flight as they look to secure a match with AEW World Trios Champions The Elite, Konosuke Takeshita, Red Velvet, Skye Blue, the team of Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr., plus more.

Tonight’s AEW Dark matches were taped back in mid-December from Universal Studios in Orlando. Spoilers can be found at this link. Below is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Red Velvet vs. Sofia Castillo

* Skye Blue vs. Renee Michelle

* Yuka Sakazaki vs. Avery Breaux

* Zack Clayton vs. Fulton

* Konosuke Takeshita vs. Angelico

* Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, JD Griffey) vs. Mr. G and Dante Casanova

* The WorkHorsemen (JD Drake, Anthony Henry) vs. Liam Gray and Adrian Alanis

* Brock Anderson and Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Dean Alexander and Rosario Grillo

* AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, Cezar Bononi, Ryan Nemeth)

AEW Dark airs every Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel.

