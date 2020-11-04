Ring of Honor star Shane Taylor was the latest guest on the ROHStrong podcast where the former TV champion spoke about his partnership with Keith Lee, and how he later earned a contract with the company on his own once Lee left for EVOLVE.

Our goal when we formed the team was for us to both make careers out of this. Obviously, it would’ve been optimal at the time for it to be together. But, the goal was still reached all the same, and for me, it’s my job to be a star with him here or with him not here. So nothing really changed on my end, and what allowed me to sort of ease my mind a bit about that was Kevin Kelly and he — he emphasized it to me on multiple times. He’s like, ‘Hey, the contract that you’re getting is because of you. Yes we’re high on the both of you but this deal is not dependent upon him being here. This is your deal.’ So, that meant the world to me that he was able to and wanted to let me know, ‘Hey, we have the utmost confidence in you to be successful here. You keep doing what you’re doing and things are gonna be fine.’ So, huge hats off to him for that because that’s not something he had to do. So, having that confidence let me know, ‘Okay, there’s a reason I’m here, there’s a reason they want me here. Now, I have to go out there and just figure out what my lane is.’

You can listen to Taylor’s full interview below. (H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)