Shane Taylor commented on his friendship with Keith Lee, his ROH World Title match, and more during a recent interview with TV Insider. Here are some of the highlights:

His friendship with Keith Lee:

“[We’re] as close as ever. My crew is different from a lot of people’s in pro wrestling. It’s a family feel, and we motivate each other. That goes beyond pro wrestling. It’s fantastic to see Keith Lee win the NXT title and North American title simultaneously and make history.”

Recently challenging ROH World Champion RUSH:

“You’re talking about a legacy and lineage of a championship that is synonymous with being the best in the world. To have my name mentioned as a challenger, it’s exciting and humbling. There has been only one African American male that has made the history that I’m attempting to make and won the ROH championship, and that’s Jay Lethal.”