AEW has announced a new title matchup for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Samoa Joe will be defending his ROH Television Championship against Shane Taylor at the event. A video package played on this evening’s Dynamite showing Taylor vowing to win back a the title he previously held.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:

AEW International Championship Match:

Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo

AEW TNT Championship:

Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin

AEW TBS Championship:

Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho

ROH Tag Team Championship Match:

Better Than You Bay Bay (c) (MJF & Adam Cole) vs. TBD

ROH Television Championship Match:

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro

Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR