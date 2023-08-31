AEW has announced a new title matchup for this Sunday’s All Out pay-per-view from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.
Samoa Joe will be defending his ROH Television Championship against Shane Taylor at the event. A video package played on this evening’s Dynamite showing Taylor vowing to win back a the title he previously held.
This SUNDAY LIVE on PPV!#AEWAllOut | @UnitedCenter #ROH World TV Championship@SamoaJoe (c) vs. @shane216taylor
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ZCfaDGHSg7
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 31, 2023
UPDATED LINEUP FOR ALL OUT PPV:
AEW International Championship Match:
Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy or Penta El Zero Miedo
AEW TNT Championship:
Luchasaurus (c) vs. Darby Allin
AEW TBS Championship:
Kris Statlander (c) vs. Ruby Soho
ROH Tag Team Championship Match:
Better Than You Bay Bay (c) (MJF & Adam Cole) vs. TBD
ROH Television Championship Match:
Samoa Joe (c) vs. Shane Taylor
Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Miro
Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita
Bullet Club Gold (Jay White, Juice Robinson, The Gunns) vs. Young Bucks & FTR