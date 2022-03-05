Post Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson conducted an interview with Australian wrestling star Shane Haste (Thorne), where the former RETRIBUTION member discussed his recent appearance at the NJPW STRONG tapings, and how he hopes to reunite TMDK for NJPW’s World Tag League tournament. Highlights, including the full video interview, can be found below.

Talks working recent NJPW STRONG tapings:

Our illustrious New Japan career that everyone remembers. I had one match [Haste laughed]. I had one match in [New] Japan. Mikey [Nicholls] had the few and he trained at the New Japan L.A. Dojo so him coming back to New Japan was a huge, like a real cool, huge thing. For me, it just was that’s somewhere I’ve always wanted to go and do a serious run at and then seeing how well JONAH’s been doing there and I’d go along to the shows and hang out and man, the vibe there, this atmosphere, the crowds, it’s awesome. I love it.

On reuniting with Mikey Nicholls for NJPW World Tag League: