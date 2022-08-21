Former WWE/NXT star Shane Haste (Thorne) recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling topics, including the meaning behind the TMDK name, and how he is currently a free agent in the competitive market. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he is a free agent in the competitive wrestling market:

“I’m a free agent. Just doing [by show things]. I’m only contracted to my fiancé. That’s it. Whatever happens, happens. That’s the thing with me. I know there was a talk we’d had when we first joined NXT and WWE and bringing the team name there, we didn’t want to do it. We’ve got other guys in Japan, Harley Jackson, we got other guys all around Australia with Slex and he’s doing NOAH stuff, too.”

On the TMDK name:

“That was the point of the TMDK name was to have that independence and go forth and do what you can do. So if WWE owned that, I think it would ruin the legacy that we have with that, if that makes any sense.”