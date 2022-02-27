Pro-wrestling star Shane Thorne recently joined the Two Man Power Trip podcast to discuss a variety of subjects, including how WWE asked him not to leave in 2018 and promised him a singles-run, something that never fully materialized prior to his release. Highlights are below.

How WWE told him not to leave because he was told about a potential singles run:

I was led to believe I had a good singles run coming. I said, ‘I think I’m going to leave’ too and they told me don’t, ‘they have something for you.’ So, I stayed. We had been teaming for a long time, so I wanted to see for myself as well. Very open. ‘Oh, I’ll trust that.’ I had ideas and nothing ended up…it’s very much a thing. You can pitch ideas all day, but I feel they want their own ideas.

Talks the breakout tournament storyline in NXT:

So I pitched ideas. The breakout tournament and storyline, that came out of complete left field. You see people, their ideas get picked up, but you can also wait for an idea come to you and they work around that. I got a lot of freedom with that storyline. ‘How do you want me to be?’ ‘Be angry.’ None of the promos were scripted, just, ‘whatever you want to say, go say it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)