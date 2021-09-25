Earlier today we reported how WWE star Shane Thorne revealed a new Crocodile Dundee type gimmick for his dark match at last night’s SmackDown, where Thorne defeated Austin Theory in singles-action.

Thorne has since taken to Twitter to let fans know that he is the mastermind behind the character shift, and credits former Raw women’s champion Nikki ASH for inspiring him to lean into his Australian roots. He writes, “Just to let yous know what I’m trying now is all me and my ideas Cowboy hat face. A huge inspiration for me is @WWENikkiASH and you can’t deny that she is doing incredible! Wrestling can be fun! So relax mate and let’s have a good one.”

When a fan wrote that they loved his new character Thorne responded with, “This is what it’s about.”

