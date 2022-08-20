Former NXT star Shane Thorne recently spoke with Fightful about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the WWE main roster under Triple H, and whether or not fans may start to get bored by the new booking pattern. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Wonders if fans will get burned out by the new formula of WWE booking under Triple H:

“It’s a burnout process. You know what I mean? Like, it depends how long they can keep it up for. Because then who says in a year or two that this, we don’t get sick of this formula. [People can be like] ‘It’s too much change, I can’t keep up with it.”

Says fans can be fickle:

“People are fickle as they say. It’s good though. I hear good things, I don’t watch it. I see things on the internet and it looks good. There is good buzz. People getting jobs back is good.”

