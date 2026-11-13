Shannon Moore says Jimmy Hart envisioned WCW’s 3 Count as more than a wrestling act. In a new interview, Moore recalled Hart planning for the group to release songs and perform outside wrestling venues, even though Moore never wanted to be in a boy band.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Moore traced the gimmick to his earlier work with Shane Helms, Joey Matthews and Christian York in Music City Wrestling. He said that group had already made music videos and presented itself like a boy band before his move to WCW.

“I really didn’t want to be in a boy band. Wasn’t my choice. We can blame Jimmy Hart for that.”

Hart, Moore recalled, sent Moore, Helms and Evan Karagias to a Tampa recording studio associated with the Backstreet Boys. Helms wrote the song’s rap section, while Moore said he and Karagias struggled to sing in harmony.

“Shane had wrote the rap portion of it. There’s that little breakdown where he raps a little bit, but Jimmy, man, he made it sound decent, actually. … Me and Evan are in there just terrible, just trying to put these lyrics together and, I guess, half-ass have some harmony here, whatever you want to call it. … He put it together and actually made it sound pretty good.”

Moore said Hart’s ambitions went beyond WCW’s television segments. He described a plan for new songs, appearances at places such as the Mall of America and dance instruction from the Nitro Girls, while making clear that this was Hart’s idea as he understood it, not a completed commercial launch.

“I think Jimmy’s idea, Jimmy thought that we were going to be a legit boy band because at that time you had Britney, you had the Backstreet Boys, you had NSYNC, you had all these guys.” After Van Vliet added 98 Degrees and LFO, Moore continued: “Yeah, and they were killing it out there, they were selling out arenas. And so Jimmy’s idea was like, hey, you guys are going to release these legit songs and we’re going to hit some of these, like the Mall of America, and you guys are going to perform, like you’re actually going to do these performances. And the Nitro Girls are going to teach you how to dance and we’re going to do some stuff with them.”

Moore pictured himself as a tattooed rock star instead, but said he was willing to follow Hart’s lead. He also credited Arn Anderson with recognizing how much heat the act could draw in WCW.

“In my head, I’m going, well, first of all, I want to be a rock star. I wanted to look like this. I wanted to be tattooed. … But I’ll do whatever, man. If Jimmy believes in us, I believe in it.” “Arn, he had a different view of what 3 Count was. Arn, he understood, I think, the heel side of it, and Arn took it. A lot of credit to Arn for actually getting us the heat that we would get from it.”

According to Moore, Anderson sometimes sent 3 Count out multiple times on the same show until fans threw candy, change and drinks toward the ring. Moore said the group’s green circles became shields, and Sid Vicious’s arrival eventually gave the crowd a payoff.

“By the time we went out that last time, man, the people were just throwing everything at us. And it was like, thank you, thank you, we knew you would come around. … Then finally, they would send Sid Vicious down, and no music, nothing, and Sid would just slowly walk to the ring. So it would go from this chaos of just M&M’s, sodas, change just getting lobbed at us to, like, you would hear a slow eruption of cheers, like, just following Sid as people started to notice him. And then we’d really get into it, going, man, we knew you guys would finally love us. … Sid would just stand behind us and, like, we would sit there and we would milk it for a minute and then turn around, and then he would just destroy us and just kind of send us out of the ring. … Arn just understood, I guess, the amount of heat that that group could get.”

Watch the full interview with Chris Van Vliet on YouTube.