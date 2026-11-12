Shannon Moore recently reflected on the uncertainty surrounding his wrestling career following WWE’s acquisition of WCW in 2001.

During an appearance on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast, the former WCW and WWE star discussed the tense atmosphere backstage as performers waited to learn whether they would have a future with the new company.

Moore recalled receiving a call from Johnny Ace informing him that WWE would be picking up his contract and that he needed to meet with Jim Ross. While the news offered some reassurance about his own future, Moore remained concerned about the other wrestlers who were potentially facing unemployment.

Making matters worse, Moore missed his flight ahead of the scheduled meeting, adding another layer of anxiety to an already stressful situation.

When he finally sat down with Ross, however, the conversation turned out to be considerably shorter than he anticipated.

“He (Jim Ross) was on the phone. Went in. We sit down. I think this this was by design that he stayed on the phone pretty much the whole time, and whenever he hung up, I’ll never forget it.”

Moore continued, recalling how Ross opened their brief conversation with an unexpected question about WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

“Our conversation went probably three minutes, so he hangs the phone up and he goes, ‘Do you know Mick Foley?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, JR I’ve met Mick Foley several times, great guy. I like Foley a lot.’ And he goes, ‘Yeah, he’s a good guy.’”

From there, Ross quickly informed Moore that his contract had been retained and that WWE envisioned him playing a role in its cruiserweight division.

“He goes, ‘So Shannon, you’re fortunate we rolled your contract over. You’re going to be a big part of this cruiserweight division, and have a good day.’ That was pretty much it.”

Despite that initial assurance, Moore revealed that WWE had no immediate creative plans for him. He ended up spending nearly three months at home before an opportunity to participate in a European wrestling tour prompted him to contact Ross again.

“None (creative plans) at first. Then I remember I called JR. Blue Meanie and Jasmin St. Clair; they contacted me, and at that point they were going to do a European tour, and they’re like, ‘Hey, man, do you want to do this tour with us?’”

Moore explained that he was eager to get back into the ring after spending so much time on the sidelines.

“I can’t remember who it was that actually called to try to book me on that tour. I was like, ‘Dude, I would love to. I’ve been sitting at home. I need to be in the ring and I need to be working.’”

Hoping to stay active and avoid developing ring rust, Moore reached out to Ross to request permission to accept the booking.

“So I called JR, I’m like, ‘Hey, I got this European tour that I want to do. Would it be possible if I go on this tour, just so I can keep the ring rust off?’ At first, he thought about it, and then he’s like, ‘You know what? Let me call you back.’”

Rather than receiving approval for the tour, Moore learned that WWE had other plans for him.

“I was like, okay, that’s cool. So I waited around, and then he called me back. He’s like, ‘Hey, sorry to inform you, but we’re gonna send you to Cincinnati for probably about a month.’”

According to Moore, Ross did not initially describe the move as a developmental assignment. Instead, he presented it as a temporary opportunity to work with other wrestlers while WWE continued evaluating what to do with him.

“The way he painted the picture was, he didn’t say anything about a developmental program. He just said we’re moving the guys from Memphis to Cincinnati, and we just want you to go up there, just get in the ring with those guys, and just kind of hang out there, park it there for a minute, and then in about a month we’ll re-evaluate and see what we’re going to do with you.”

Also during the INSIGHT interview, Shannon Moore accused a well-known WWE executive of sabotaging his career over a Vince McMahon phone call. Another topic that came up was how a WCW legend tried to get Moore and Shane Helms fired years ago.