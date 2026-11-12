Shannon Moore recently looked back at his early days in WCW, including a frightening concussion suffered during training and a backstage situation that nearly cost him and Shane Helms their jobs.

During an appearance on the latest installment of INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE and WCW star discussed how he initially landed with WCW as part of a proposed reality television project involving 21 cruiserweights living together.

According to Moore, Eric Bischoff had envisioned a concept similar to what WWE would eventually introduce with Tough Enough. Although the project never materialized, several of the wrestlers involved were retained by the company.

“Shortly after we were hired, a few months after, out of the 21 cruiserweights, there was only I think five or six that they didn’t fire, me and Shane, Jimmy Wang Yang, Jamie Noble, there were several of us that they kept around,” Moore recalled. “So at that point, we were just home getting paid, and they were like, ‘We need you guys to come to the Power Plant.’”

Moore and Helms subsequently began training at the WCW Power Plant, where they encountered some issues with less experienced wrestlers. Despite already having several years of experience themselves, the two found themselves dealing with younger talents who Moore felt were attempting to bully them.

Things took a dangerous turn when Moore suffered a concussion during a training drill.

“Actually, me and Shane, we were down there for about two weeks, and I got a really bad concussion one day training with some of these guys, which we laugh about it now,” he explained. “But these guys were trying to bully us, and they were really young in the business at the time. Shane and I had been around for a while at that point, so we were pretty decent in the ring, and somehow I got kneed in the temple in one of these drills, woke up in a McDonald’s looking at Shane, and I was like, ‘Dude, where am I?’”

The situation became even more alarming when Moore realized he had no recollection of how he had gotten there.

“He’s like, ‘What do you mean? We’re in Atlanta. Are you okay? You just finished training.’ I panicked. I remember calling my girlfriend at the time. I ran out, and it was the time of payphones. I remember calling her, going, ‘Hey, where am I at?’ Went back in, and Shane’s like, ‘Dude, you drove here too.’ We ended up going back to the Power Plant.”

With his father dealing with quadriplegia at the time, Moore decided that continuing to risk serious injuries at the facility wasn’t worth it. He and Helms approached WCW trainer Paul Orndorff about leaving and returning home.

Initially, Moore believed the conversation had gone smoothly.

“At the time, my dad, he was quadriplegic. I was like, man, I need to get back home. I’m not staying down here and getting injured. So me and Shane, we went into Paul Orndorff, and we were like, ‘Hey, man, we’re heading out of here. We’re going home.’ And he’s like, ‘Well, I don’t know why you’re here, anyways. You guys shouldn’t even be here. Go home; everything’s cool.’”

However, Moore soon learned that things weren’t quite as straightforward as Orndorff had made them seem.

While stopping at a McDonald’s drive-through, Moore received a phone call from Jimmy Hart, who informed him that he and Helms had reportedly been placed on a list of wrestlers being considered for termination.

“I remember I was going through a McDonald’s drive-through, and Jimmy Hart calls me, and Jimmy’s like, ‘Baby, what are you doing? What are you doing? Why did you guys leave?’ I was like, ‘Well Paul said that we could.’ Jimmy’s like, ‘No, he put you on a to-be-fired list.’”

Moore believes the situation was another example of the backstage politics that existed in WCW at the time, with Orndorff allegedly attempting to have them fired despite previously giving them permission to leave.

“Just that whole political game,” Moore said. “Paul was gonna try to have us fired for leaving, but it was like either stick around there and get hurt, or get out of there. Me and Shane was like, man, we got to get out of here.”

Also during the INSIGHT interview, Shannon Moore accused a well-known WWE executive of sabotaging his career over a Vince McMahon phone call.