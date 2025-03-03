– Stephen A. Smith sided with The Rock when discussing John Cena’s heel turn from WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto this morning.

“Listen…it pays to be the bad guy, I don’t have a problem with it all,” he said. “And by the way, I roll with my man The Rock, Dwayne Johnson, all day, everyday, that’s right, I love how he did that, I’m rolling with my man, ALWAYS, ALWAYS, that’s my guy right there. If that’s what he wanted, that’s what you do.”

– Also commenting on Cena’s heel turn today was Shannon Sharpe, who had a different take on the situation, noting Cena “should be ashamed of himself” while talking about it on ESPN’s First Take.

“Man John Cena ought to be ashamed of himself,” he said. “He waited all this time to become a heel, man you know what, ay Cody, me and you against John Cena and Travis Scott…Summerfest…SummerSlam! Cena you need to pay for this, me and Cody Rhodes gon’ make sure you do pay for it.”