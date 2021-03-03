AEW has announced on Twitter that the highly-anticipated Shaquille O’Neal mixed tag team matchup will kick-off tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Diesel teams up with Jade Cargill to battle the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes and rising women’s division star Red Velvet.

TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite at THE CROSSROADS before Revolution we’re kicking off the show LIVE on TNT at 8/7c in a massive way as @CodyRhodes & @Thee_Red_Velvet partner to battle @NBA Hall of Famer @SHAQ & @Jade_Cargill! Do not miss a minute of this historic clash at 8pm on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ejNhdhvNkL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 3, 2021

FULL CARD FOR TONIGHT’S SHOW:

-Shaq/Jade Cargill versus Cody Rhodes/Red Velvet

-Tony Khan reveals final entrant in Face of the Revolution Ladder match

-FTR/Tully Blanchard versus Jurassic Express

-Chris Jericho and MJF host a press conference ahead of Revolution

-Paul Wight speaks

-Matt Hardy/Marq Quen versus Adam Page/John Silver

-Women’s Eliminator Tournament finals

-The Dark Order’s “10” versus Max Caster for a spot in the Face of the Revolution Ladder match

