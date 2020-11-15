Former NWA women’s champion and regular AEW competitor Thunder Rosa released a photo with NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal on her Twitter account, confirming that the Diesel was present at the most recent AEW tapings in Jacksonville. On that show new signee Jade Cargill confronted top superstar Cody Rhodes, and teased Shaq’s arrival for a future showdown with the American Nightmare.

Rosa writes, “Who would win in a Free Throw Shooting Contest me or @SHAQ?”