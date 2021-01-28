The Diesel has thrown the first jab.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal released a short video promo directed at top AEW superstar Cody Rhodes ahead of tonight’s Dynamite on TNT. The former MVP insults the American Nightmare, telling him that any time or place he wants to fight he’ll be there.

Cody Rhodes…you little punk. You want a battle? You just name the time and the date. I’ll be there. You little punk, with your little blonde hair…look like a little girl. You want some of the Shaq-attack…lets do it in March. How about that?

Shaq is clearly teasing a future showdown, possibly at AEW’s upcoming Revolution pay per view, which has reportedly been moved to March. Rhodes would later respond to Shaq, claiming he would “eat him alive” inside a wrestling ring.

Let’s be serious here…with the utmost respect, I would eat this guy alive in the ring.

Rhodes will be addressing Shaq further on tonight’s Dynamite. Check out the exchange below.