NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal recently spoke with the Associated Press to hype up his mixed tag team match against Cody Rhodes on tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT. Check out highlights from the Diesel’s interview below.

Says he’s guaranteed to win:

“Oh, I’m winning. Guaranteed. I’m the type, I can never back down from a challenge. I’m not a professional wrestler, but I’ve been in a match before. I’ve got a lot of moves in my arsenal. When you step inside somebody’s world, you have to stick to what you’re masterful at. I’m not acrobatic. I’m not going to be jumping off the ropes. I’m coming with the power game. When I get hands on him, I’m going to display this power. I’m the type that if I have a look and see you do it, I got it.”

Says he told Hulk Hogan that he cried after Andre got slammed

“I told him, ‘you broke my heart when you body-slammed Andre the Giant.’ I cried as a kid. I really did.”