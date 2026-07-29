It’s Shark Week, and that means Shark Boy is back in AEW.

Continuing what has become an annual tradition, Shark Boy has reunited with AEW to help promote Discovery’s Shark Week festivities. He is scheduled to appear on AEW Advance, which streams live across AEW’s social media platforms one hour before Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite.

AEW announced the appearance on social media with the following message:

“OH SHELL YEAH,” AEW’s X accouncement began. “Tony Khan, Mick Foley, Jack Perry, CHOMPIE, Shark Boy, and MORE are all pulling up TONIGHT at 6 pm est when AEW Advance returns LIVE on the AEW and AEW on TV TikToks!”

Shark Boy won’t be the only notable guest associated with tonight’s show. Mick Foley is also advertised for AEW Advance, while Rhino and Insane Clown Posse are both expected to be in attendance for AEW Dynamite in Detroit.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.