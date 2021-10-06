During her appearance on WINCLY, Sharmell spoke on her husband Booker T giving her advice during their time together in the WWE. Here’s what she had to say:

Your character is what will give you a lasting career. Booker told me, ‘Don’t take yourself so seriously. Just relax and have fun.’ I’ll never forget when they had WrestleMania one year and had a really long ramp. I’m trying to rush down the ramp, and he stops me in the middle of WrestleMania. He says, ‘Take a minute and just look around.’ I slowed my walk and got it. I don’t know if people realize, but it’s a very stressful job being a sports entertainer. A lot of times there are nerves and stress levels and to be the best it puts on a lot of stress levels. If you take a deep breath and calm down and remember it’s about having fun. That’s what happened with the King and Queen gimmick. Booker and I were able to have fun and that translates. It makes the fans feel something. Whether they want to cheer or boo you, it makes them feel. That’s where the magic comes from.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.