During her appearance on WINCLY, Sharmell spoke on being excited with the diversity in today’s product and how she feels that she helped pave the way. Here’s what she had to say:

I’m so excited because I would like to think maybe by doing the best we could, being professional, always showing up, entertaining the crowd. That maybe in some small way we paved the way for this moment here. We really are in a diversity and inclusion moment. I’m so happy it’s here. I literally was in tears watching Bobby [Lashley] win the title and Bianca Belair, who is absolutely phenomenal. That is a woman whose talent is undeniable. Any title she wins is well deserved. I was in tears for her and Sasha Banks at WrestleMania. It was one of those kinds of moments. I’m getting goosebumps just thinking about it. I’m so happy that we are here and in this moment. That talent is being recognized no matter your race or sexual orientation or whatever. We’re all just coming together. It makes me very happy.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: WINCLY.