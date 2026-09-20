Shaul Guerrero is recovering after suffering a dislocated hip.

TNA Wrestling commentator Matthew Rehwoldt revealed the injury on social media, explaining that his wife was hurt last week while performing a move she had done many times before.

“My wife is an absolute legend,” Rehwoldt wrote.

According to Rehwoldt, Guerrero “was at a gig last week and did something she’s done 1000 times before but ended up dislocating her hip.”

The injury resulted in what Rehwoldt described as “agonizing pain” and required Guerrero to be taken to the hospital.

“Agonizing pain, a trip to the hospital, taking 2 attempts to get it back in place, and 14hrs in the ER,” he wrote.

Rehwoldt concluded his update by asking fans to “send her your recovery vibes.”

Guerrero currently performs under the name Miss Nyxon on the burlesque scene. Wrestling fans may also remember her from her time in WWE, where she performed as Raquel Diaz.

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero, Shaul also worked as a ring announcer for AEW during the promotion’s Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament in 2020.