Pro-wrestler, personality, and ring announcer Shaul Guerrero issued a statement on her Twitter earlier today revealing that she’ll be withdrawing from all upcoming events and performances so she can focus on her mental health. Guerrero states that she must reestablish her eating disorder treatment before apologizing to fans and promoters for any inconvenience.

Official today I am withdrawing from all performances and appearances scheduled in conjunction with wrestling. After a very scary mental illness crisis I am no longer advised by loved ones and professionals to participate in high stress events at this time. I deeply apologize to the fans who have been respectful and supportive of me and who continue to do so. I will be using this time to seek the help I need, reestablish my eating disorder treatment and hopefully get answers and solutions to reach a healthy mental state. I apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this may bring.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Guerrero well on her journey towards a healthy mental state. Check out her tweet below.