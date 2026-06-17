The legal situation involving a Canadian man accused of stalking WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has taken another turn.

As reported earlier this week, Shawn Chan was found not guilty by reason of insanity in connection with a stalking case involving the reigning WWE Women’s World Champion.

According to one source, Chan has since been taken into custody by the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He is expected to remain detained pending deportation proceedings, though it is currently unclear where he will ultimately be deported.

The report also noted that Chan actively sought to have an insanity defense included during the legal proceedings, a strategy that ultimately factored into the court’s decision.

Chan was originally arrested on a charge of interstate domestic violence after allegedly traveling from Canada to Florida and making his way to Morgan’s residence. Authorities later apprehended him at the WWE Performance Center.

The case was heard in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division, where Chan was ultimately found not guilty by reason of insanity.

(H/T: PWInsider)