AEW Unrestricted podcast was the Captain Shawn Dean, who aside from wrestling works as a scout and booker for the company's Youtube shows, Dark and Dark: Elevation. During the interview Dean speaks on bringing in female competitor Skyle Blue, and rising star Daniel Garcia. Highlights are below.

On bringing in Daniel Garcia:

If I had to go male and female wise that I had a hand in bringing into [AEW] would probably be Daniel Garcia. He’s killing it right now. He’s a guy — he actually came in before I had took the job but once I got in and started doing it, he was one of the people who I definitely wanted to bring back because he impressed me and a lot of stuff that he did, some of the matches that he had, his intensity, his ring awareness, just his technical prowess, everything he did, I feel like he had — he got potential to be something big in the industry in a few years if not now. As you just saw, he won Battle of Los Angeles. He’s really killing it so Garcia’s somebody who I really admire as far as one of the people I brought in.

Thinks Skye Blue is going to breakout in the next couple of years:

Somebody who I think in a couple of years is gonna be really good is Skye Blue. She’s also a Chicago native so, I really, really like her. That’s somebody who when I see her backstage, we have this thing when we see each other, we just go, ‘Boo!’ Like try to scare each other. Just so simple, so stupid but, you always just see us backstage and that’s one of the things we do so, Skye Blue, a hometown girl here in Chicago and is just somebody who I’m very proud of that I was able to give an opportunity to and really proud that she’s doing what she’s doing right now.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)