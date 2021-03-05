The Captain is now All Elite.

AEW President Tony Khan issued a short statement on his Twitter announcing that indie sensation Shawn Dean, who has been featured regularly on the promotion’s Youtube episodic DARK, has signed with the company. Khan credits Dean for his consistent hard work through the pandemic, and officially welcomes him to the AEW Team.

Khan writes, “Thank you for your service to the USA, @ShawnDean773, + thank you for everything you’ve done for @AEW to help us thrive through the pandemic. Your consistent hard work, positivity + reliability have made you so valuable to #AEW; now it’s my honor to officially welcome you aboard!”

Dean would later respond with, “Wow….just Wow…..this has been a journey…hard work… dedication…against all adversity I stayed the course and it has led to this….dreams work with hard work!!! @TonyKhan and MY entire @AEW family thank you …thank you ….#Salute and ….#ImWithAEW”

