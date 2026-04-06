Shawn Michaels is setting the record straight on long-standing rumors involving himself, Triple H, and The Rock during the Attitude Era.

While appearing on NBA legend Carmelo Anthony’s 7PM in Brooklyn podcast (see video below), Michaels addressed the persistent talk of backstage heat between himself and The Rock, including claims that he and Triple H mistreated the future Hollywood megastar during his rise in WWE.

When asked why he and The Rock never shared the ring in a one-on-one match, Michaels initially joked about their relationship before diving into the speculation.

“He didn’t like me,” Michaels responded with a laugh. “No, I will say this, there’s a big kerfuffle in the wrestling business about me and Hunter, you know, doing stuff to him and being mean and stuff like that. All of it way blown out of proportion, none of it even accurate.”

That’s been a narrative for years, but Michaels clearly isn’t buying it.

The WWE Hall of Famer went on to explain that while there may have been perceptions or things said during The Rock’s early years, the reality of their relationship has evolved significantly over time.

“But things that when he was younger was fed a lot,” Michaels. “But, again, later on and to this day, we get along and we talk about stuff. That’s one I think everybody would have liked to have seen. But by the time I came back, he was well off into his Hollywood career and stuff like that.”

Despite the lingering “what if,” the long-rumored Michaels vs. Rock dream match ultimately never materialized, largely due to timing as The Rock transitioned into a full-time career in Hollywood just as Michaels returned to the ring.

The ‘Heartbreak Kid: Becoming Shawn Michaels’ will premiere on Peacock on April 13.