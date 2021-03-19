Shawn Michaels retired from the pro wrestling business in 2010. However, he came back for one more match.
Kane and The Undertaker lost to Triple H and Michaels in a tag team match at the WWE Crown Jewel special in 2018 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium.
Most would agree that it was a bad match and Michaels went back into retirement immediately after it.
Speaking to the New York Post, Michaels admitted he has regrets about doing the match.
“I do. I had no idea that from Mark’s standpoint he was looking at it as that might be one he could walk away on. That’s something that I think to myself now, ‘oh my goodness I wish that I’d have known that. For me it was [fun]. It was just a chance to be with my buddies. All I can do is apologize to the guys. I think people have always been kind of confused with my peace and joy with the way I did things and that somehow there should be something nagging at me, something left unfinished. I think it’s hard for people to not always see me as Shawn Michaels and I see the entire picture and I know the guy who started as a 200-pound guy that wasn’t supposed to make it. So for me, I compare that to what I did get the opportunity to do and it’s hard not to be happy about that.”