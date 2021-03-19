Shawn Michaels retired from the pro wrestling business in 2010. However, he came back for one more match.

Kane and The Undertaker lost to Triple H and Michaels in a tag team match at the WWE Crown Jewel special in 2018 from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the King Saud University Stadium.

Most would agree that it was a bad match and Michaels went back into retirement immediately after it.

Speaking to the New York Post, Michaels admitted he has regrets about doing the match.