WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will return to WWE NXT next Tuesday for another Deadline announcement.

Michael previously announced the inaugural Iron Survivor Challenge matches for the men’s and women’s divisions, to take place at the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10. You can click here for the full details and rules on the matches.

Michaels will be on next week’s show to reveal the 5 competitors for the men’s Iron Survivor Challenge, and the 5 competitors for the women’s Iron Survivor Challenge. There is no word yet on who will receive a spot in the matches.

NXT will also feature Indi Hartwell vs. Roxanne Perez next week.

This week’s NXT included a backstage segment where Hartwell confronted Perez in the locker room. Elektra Lopez was shown recording the confrontation, saying she’s not the only one who has an issue with Hartwell.

A six-woman match has also been announced for next week with Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose) taking on Nikkita Lyons and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

This week’s NXT saw Chance and Carter confront Toxic Attraction during the show-opener, with Dolin and Jayne threatening to come take the titles soon. Lyons later caught up with Chance and Carter backstage, and they made up after the recent feud that led to Zoey Stark turning on Lyons after Chance and Carter retained their titles. Chance and Carter praised Lyons, and she offered to be their partner next Tuesday.

A third women’s match has been announced for next week with Kiana James and Fallon Henley continuing their feud.

James came up short against Ivy Nile on this week’s NXT. At one point, James went to walk out on the match but Henley came out and forced her to return to the ring, where Nile was waiting to finish her off. Henley then attacked James after the match.

Below is the current NXT line-up for next Tuesday, along with related clips from this week:

