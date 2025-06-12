WWE is taking WWE NXT on the road.

At least for one week in July, that is.

On Thursday, WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media and announced that the weekly WWE NXT on The CW Network series will be heading to his home state of Texas next month.

“Houston… we have liftoff,” Michaels wrote via X on Thursday. “WWE NXT touches down at 713 Music Hall LIVE on The CW July 22.”

Michaels continued, “Pre-sale tickets available now with code SUPERSTAR. Offer ends Thursday at 11:59pm.”

Among those advertised for the show are NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, Tony D’Angelo, and Jaida Parker.

For ticket information, visit Ticketmaster.com.

WWE NXT airs every Tuesday night at 8/7c on The CW Network.