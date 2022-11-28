In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver.

“We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff. You know, Kevin Nash, big ol’ huge guy, and I thought it was cool that he could leapfrog. To watch this big dude leapfrog, and I had him do it in a couple of matches. One time, we’re driving down the road, Scott Hall’s in the backseat, and he’s like, ‘Hey, let me ask you a question.’ Kevin and I are up front, and we’re like, ‘Alright, what is it?’ ‘How come the biggest guy in the company avoids contact?’ And we sat there, and we thought about it, and I was like, ‘Man, you’re right. Kevin, don’t ever leapfrog again.’”

