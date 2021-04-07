WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on today’s edition of The Bump to hype this week’s NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver pay per view, which for the first time ever will take place over the course of two-nights. Highlights from the Heartbreak Kid’s interview can be found below.

Says this is the best Finn Balor has ever been:

“Finn Balor, to me, is the absolute best Finn Balor has ever been. He’s clicking on all cylinders. To me, I think the world is getting to see the best version of Finn Balor, ever. He is so unbelievably complete. Look, if Karrion Kross manages to take down Finn Balor clearly, that would be impressive because I’ve always been a fan of Finn Balor’s, but the last year he has been so phenomenal and so guaranteed that I don’t know. It’s hard to bet against him; let’s put it that way.”

On what it will take for Io Shirai to beat Raquel Gonzalez:

“Tenacity. Clearly, there’s a size difference. But when it comes to ability [and] experience, she is an unbelievably intense performer. Certainly in her career and in NXT, she has managed them every time.”

On the cruiserweight title ladder match:

“Expectations are high. It does take it back to WrestleMania 10. I can’t remember when we had a similar dynamic. Don’t get me wrong, ladder matches have come a long way and have been fantastic, but very rarely do they really legitimately used the way they were at WrestleMania 10. I can understand Jordan Devlin’s feeling because again, coming over [at] Worlds Collide and winning the Cruiserweight Championship and again, through no faults of his own – the world is the way that it is – but he was not going to relinquish and give up that championship. I don’t blame him. But obviously, [William] Regal made the decision, and we had to move on and recognize a current Cruiserweight Champion. Again, it’s all legitimate, but it has to be settled in this match.”

Full edition of The Bump can be watched below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)