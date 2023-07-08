Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode will feature a match to determine the next challenger to NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels took to Twitter today to announce Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov for next week’s NXT. The winner will go on to face Hayes at NXT’s The Great American Bash Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 30 from the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Texas.

“Following their brawl on @WWENXT this week, @UNBESIEGBAR_ZAR will take on @bronbreakkerwwe next Tuesday with the winner challenging @Carmelo_WWE for the NXT Championship at the Great American Bash. #WWENXT,” Michaels wrote.

Breakker recently came up short against Hayes at NXT Battleground on May 28, then failed to defeat WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins at NXT Gold Rush Week 1 on June 20. Now Breakker is looking to make history by becoming the only three-time NXT Champion in history.

Breakker was heard yelling in Michaels’ office two weeks ago at the end of Gold Rush Week 2, ranting about how he’s beaten everyone, and no one can control him. He then stormed out of Michaels’ office and promised to give an update on his future this week. However, Dragunov interrupted Breakker’s promo this past Tuesday, and the segment ended with a pull-apart brawl after a back & forth promo that included Dragunov declaring that he came to eliminate Breakker because Breakker is the only person standing between him and the NXT Title.

Tuesday’s NXT will be the first-ever singles bout between Breakker and Dragunov. The two have locked up once in the past at the 2022 NXT Halloween Havoc special, which saw then-NXT Champion Breakker retain over Dragunov and JD McDonagh.

Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s NXT:

* The Judgment Day comes to NXT (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley)

* Kelani Jordan vs. Cora Jade

* Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Charlie Dempsey and Drew Gulak

* The main show debut of Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

* NXT Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton vs. Ivy Nile in a non-title match

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. Joe Coffey. If Stacks wins, Tony D’Angelo will be released from jail with all charges dropped and The Family will receive a shot at NXT Tag Team Champions Gallus

* Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov to determine who will challenge NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at The Great American Bash on July 30

