WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels were both recently profiled by The Ringer, where the two icons of the sport discussed a wide range of topics, specifically their epic feud that took place in the mid to late nineties.

During the interview, Michaels would discuss who he thought was the better performer, and who he thought was the better wrestler, between both men. Check out full highlights below.

How he was the Joker to Bret’s Batman:

Over the years, I have sort of come to understand Bret and I will always be linked. I was the Joker to his Batman, or the Lex Luthor to his Superman. I think we were just two very different people who [saw] the wrestling business differently. But I think we were both fricking fantastic in our roles because when you talk about wanting to be out there with a guy, I’d pick him any day of the week [and] twice on Sunday… If we had 100 Brets come through here, I’d be thrilled. If we had just one Bret, and I could work with him and Norman Smiley and Robbie Brookside could make him even better, oh my goodness, I’d give my right arm for something like that. It would be a blessing…

Says he thought Bret was the better wrestler, but Shawn was the better performer: