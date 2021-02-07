WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently spoke to Sports Illustrated to hype today’s Super Bowl LV NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs led by Patrick Mahomes, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers led by the legendary Tom Brady.

On the subject of Brady, The Heartbreak Kid calls him the greatest to ever play the game, and compares TB12’s excellence to his classic WrestleMania 25 matchup against the Undertaker. Highlights are below.

Reflects on his classic Mania 25 matchup against Undertaker and compares it to Tom Brady ahead of today’s Super Bowl LV:

Your age, that number, it drives you,” Michaels said. “Before that match, Undertaker and I acknowledged that people on the card were younger, faster and even better, so we tapped into our strength. We harnessed experience, 20 years of a backstory, and focused on what we did best. I know the two worlds are very different, but we knew how to tell the story and Brady knows how to win the game. If Brady is great on Sunday, it’s not going to be because of his scrambling ability or long runs. He’s going to have to play to the best of his ability, doing what he does best. That was the same premise behind what I did, which wasn’t X’s and O’s like football. I knew, in order to be great, I had to play into the storytelling aspect of wrestling.

Says Brady is the best to ever do it in the game of football: