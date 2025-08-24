Shawn Michaels is ready for WWE Heatwave.

The 60-year old Senior Vice President of Talent Development and Creative for WWE, and the lead executive behind-the-scenes for WWE NXT, spoke with Justin Barrasso of the Boston Herald for an interview to promote the special event, which streams live tonight via Peacock in the U.S. and Netflix internationally starting at 7/6c.

During the discussion, “The Heartbreak Kid” spoke about his friendship with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall, the WWE Heatwave show this evening in Lowell, Massachusetts, how WWE NXT is different from WWE, being with WWE for nearly 40 years and watching it grow along the way, as well as his own past WWE history in the Boston-area.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Kevin Nash and Scott Hall being cool: “I can describe Kevin and Scott in one word: cool. I had to try very hard and even overcompensate, but they epitomized what it meant to be cool. Even if it doesn’t show now, I was a beautiful young man – but I didn’t have any of that real deep coolness. Whether you saw them on television or backstage, Scott and Kevin had it all the time. They had this bona fide cool bravado – and humor, too. They were so perfect and natural together, and they were able to impress that upon that viewer.”

On NXT Heatwave: “Heatwave is going to be fantastic, and I can’t wait for people to experience it. I’m thankful to be in a line of work that I know a lot about and in a role I love. And if it helps the men and women here grow personally and professionally, then that’s even more of a positive.”

On how NXT is different from WWE: “There’s not another brand out there that works so hard to create stars in order to lose them. Everybody else builds stars to be able to draw money and ratings for their show. We do it to then send them off somewhere else. That is unlike any other brand, and it is part of the value NXT brings to the wrestling business as a whole.”

On being with WWE for nearly 40 years and watching it grow: “I’ve been with WWE for almost 40 years, and we continue to break new ground and grow at such a global level that I find unfathomable. WWE is part of mainstream Americana and around the world. That’s amazing to me.”

On his own Massachusetts history in WWE, including main eventing WrestleMania XIV in 1998 at the TD Garden, after first working the Boston Garden in 1988 as part of The Rockers tag-team: “I still remember how hot it was in Boston Garden in the summer – and how freezing cold it was in the winter. I didn’t mind. Growing up in Texas, once in a blue moon I’d see a match from Boston Garden. Then I was able to wrestle in this hallowed place. I saw the parquet floor in the back, I felt the energy from the crowd. More than anything, I remember the building. It was this epic, iconic building, the same one I’d seen on television whenever the Celtics were playing. It was so intense, and that included afterward when the people were savage on your rental car going out of the building at the end of the night. It was a completely different era. Now every bank owns a building and it’s much more of a corporate entity. But I can say I wrestled in Boston Garden, and that is very near and dear to my heart.”

