WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels says he’s having a lot of fun working with the WWE NXT brand.

Michaels began coaching at the WWE Performance Center in late 2016, but it was announced last month that he was promoted to his current Senior Vice President role, and that he will be leading NXT Europe when it launches in 2023. Michaels recently spoke with MySanAntonio.com and was asked what his recent promotion entails, and what his new job responsibilities are.

Michaels clarified the job title.

“I am not someone who talks a lot of the wrestling media, but I have been a Vice President for the last year or year and half,” Michaels responded. “It was just recently I was promoted to Senior Vice President. They just never publicly said the other one, so a lot of people think a lot happened in a week or a week and a half. But I came as a coach then last year became VP of Talent Creative and then, just recently now, go the senior position.”

Michaels continued and commented on leading the NXT and NXT Europe brands into expansion, and said he’s enjoying the job.

“I will be not just be leading NXT but NXT Europe as it continues to expand. But, it has been busy. Very busy. But also great deal of fun. The role continues to get more stacked, but it is something I am enjoying a great deal,” he said.

Michaels recently provided an update on if WWE will continue to sign indie and international talents for NXT.

