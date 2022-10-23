The Montreal Screwjob at the 1997 Survivor Series PPV event was where Vince McMahon rang the bell while Shawn Michaels had Bret Hart in the Sharpshooter. This was done to have Michaels win the WWE Title as Hart was leaving for WCW.

While speaking on “The MMA Hour” with Ariel Helwani, he opened up about his relationship with Hart.

“When everything is said and done, that was hard on both of us. It’s like an out-of-body experience. I have nothing in common with the person that I was then. … Bret and I always talk about it – there was a friendship there before. There really was. And to have damaged that … and to have wanted to mend it for so many years, … we could never get it done. I always appreciate it, … he always looks at me and goes ‘We’re good. We’re good, Shawn.’ And that means a lot, because I know it’s genuine. Bret doesn’t say stuff just to say it. You don’t want to go the rest of your life not having that healed. While Hart can often be known to harbor a grudge, it’s good to see that the past enemies have managed to bury the hatchet.”

