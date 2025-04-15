– Michael Cole announced during the WrestleMania 41 “go-home” episode of WWE Raw on Monday night that the April 14, 2025 episode of the show at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California was a sell out, with 14,158 days in attendance.

– It was also announced during the show that Dominik Mysterio of The Judgment Day will be one of the special guests on this week’s episode of the Raw Recap podcast hosted by Sam Roberts and Megan Morant. The show premieres on the official WWE YouTube channel on Tuesday morning.

– Two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media on Monday evening to comment on being selected to induct Paul “Triple H” Levesque into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2025 class during the induction ceremony scheduled for later this week as part of WrestleMania 41 Weekend. “I can’t believe he’s my boss…I had to say yes,” Michaels wrote via X. “[Just kidding] he’s my best friend [and] it would be my honor to induct Triple H into the [WWE Hall of Fame]. Was that good boss??? #nobodylikesanasskisser.”

– On Tuesday morning, WWE will premiere a video on their official YouTube channel called “CM Punk, Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins’ fight to rule WWE: The Build to WrestleMania 41.”