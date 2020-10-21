As noted, six-man action has been announced for tonight’s WWE NXT episode with Legado del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar) vs. Jake Atlas, Isiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Producer Shawn Michaels took to Twitter to hype the match.

“This will be one to watch!!! #WWENXT,” he wrote.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is HBK’s full tweet:

