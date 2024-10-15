WWE NXT returns home tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network, which premieres at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Heading into the October 15 episode of the weekly two-hour NXT on CW prime time Tuesday night program, WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels surfaced on social media to comment on the brand returning to their home turf.

“We’re back home from a two-week road trip, but the WWE NXT train isn’t slowing down one bit,” Michaels wrote via X. “A Triple Threat Match determines Trick Williams’ next challenger for the NXT Title, Nikkita Lyons returns to action against Lola Vice, and Stephanie Vaquer’s NXT in-ring debut … all TONIGHT at 8/7c on The CW.”

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE NXT on The CW results coverage from Orlando, FL.