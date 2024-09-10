The date is set for the WWE NXT appearance teased earlier today by the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair teased appearing in WWE NXT earlier today in separate X posts, which led to a back-and-forth with WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels.

“I hear you ladies loud and clear and love the sound of that,” Michaels wrote in response to their X posts. “Door’s always open, just say when.”

Cargill then suggested the upcoming WWE NXT on CW debut episode from Chicago, Illinois on October 1.

Michaels locked it in.

“Then ladies, I’ll see you in Chicago,” he wrote.

WWE NXT on CW debuts on 10/1 in Chicago, IL., and will feature Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship, an appearance by “The Second City Saint” himself, CM Punk, as well as Ethan Page (c) vs. Trick Williams or Pete Dunne for the WWE NXT World Championship.

