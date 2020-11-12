WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who works behind-the-scenes with the WWE NXT brand, also took to Twitter to congratulate new NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff on his major upset win over Johnny Gargano on last night’s show.

“Anything can happen on #WWENXT! Congratulations, champ, you’re in the record books!!! #NXTNATitle,” Michaels wrote.

Below is Michaels’ full tweet. For those who missed it, you can click here for Triple H’s comments on Ruff. You can click here for our original report on the title change, with photos & videos, and click here for Ruff’s comments on the win, along with a stat on his record.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.